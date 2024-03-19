This company transformed local wood into an innovative airport design

Mass timber is the material of choice in the stunning new $2 billion terminal that begins opening this year at Portland International Airport. Designed by local architecture firm ZGF , the soaring roof of the terminal measures more than nine acres, and it’s made almost entirely out of wood.

That’s a feat on its own, but behind the scenes, ZGF has done something even more impressive. In a way few architects have done before, ZGF has taken on the responsibility of finding the individual foresters who could provide sustainably farmed wood for the project.

The firm has essentially built its own supply chain, heavily favoring local and Indigenous foresters working within 300 miles of the airport. The result is a spectacular structure that is regional in nature.

