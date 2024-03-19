This company is breathing new life into ‘obsolete’ buildings

In a series of similar but disparate projects, the San Francisco-based architecture firm WRNS Studio has shown that there may be no such thing as an “obsolete” building.

In 2023 alone, the firm produced four dramatic redesigns of buildings that many others would have automatically written off as unneeded or irrelevant.

In Manhattan, for example, it turned a defunct Lord & Taylor department store—remember those?—into a modern office for Amazon geared around the rhythms of a post-pandemic workplace. In California, another project transformed a university’s old gymnasium into a lively student-services center. Other projects still under construction are turning dilapidated spaces like a grocery store and a college administration building into much-needed healthcare facilities.

By seeing the potential of these older buildings, WRNS Studio is creating new spaces without having to waste resources building anything from the ground up.