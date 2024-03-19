These architects designed a gorgeous, glowing beacon for Lower Manhattan

REX is No. 25 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

It took more than 20 years, but one of the final pieces of the redevelopment of the World Trade Center complex is now in place. The Perelman Performing Arts Center, opened in September 2023, is a cube-shaped jewel box of a building that brings grace to a complicated site and breaks new ground in theatrical design.

Design architecture firm REX struck a rare, nearly impossible balance: honoring the history of the site (it abuts the reflecting pools of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum) while making room for artistic creation. The result is a feat of contextual design. “It’s the one component [of the site] that looks to the future and is optimistic,” says REX founder Joshua Ramus. “It has to be both respectfully deferential to the memorial and it also has to somehow be independent.”

The building’s elegant cube form—clad in thin and glowing slabs of marble—stands out in Lower Manhattan while paying homage. Its interior is even more impressive, combining high-tech mechanics and flexible spatial design to create a theater that can transform into a variety of shapes through movable walls, floors, stages, and seats. “The core concept is to have a building that’s responsive to, in theory, anything an artist can conceive of,” says Ramus. “It’s better to think of the building as an instrument.”