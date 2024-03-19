This company is making architecture part of mental healthcare

At the new campus of the Ohana Center for Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health in Monterey, California, the architecture is part of the healthcare program.

Instead of treating mental illness as a problem to contain, the new building designed by architecture firm NBBJ integrates treatment into its form. To facilitate a calm environment that encourages healthy activities and personal agency, NBBJ designed a 55,000-square-foot campus rich in amenities targeted at young people, including music rooms, art spaces, a gym, and an outdoor amphitheater.

In more subtle ways, neuroscience-backed design interventions help reduce stress and anxiety among inpatients, outpatients, and staff alike. Known for projects like Amazon’s Spheres, NBBJ has designed hospitals for more than 80 years. This project shows that familiar territory can still become a place to break new ground.

