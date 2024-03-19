This company is turning AI into an architectural super-tool

Like illustrators, photographers, or painters, architects had reason to be cautious about the potential for artificial intelligence to take over their jobs.

The architecture firm HWKN was not afraid. It fully embraced the potential of AI to augment its design work, and in 2023, it made itself a leader in applying the hyperspeed visuals enabled by AI to its design iterations and building proposals.

Using AI tools, HWKN has been creating visions and designs for projects ranging from the renovation of a high-rise in Frankfurt to a new plan for a 12-building development in Washington, D.C. HWKN reports that by using existing AI tools, it can now develop concept-phase plans in two weeks compared to the typical two months, which allows developers to visualize an idea quickly and begin working on next steps.

Schematic designs, meanwhile, are more realistic and true to scale. The firm has also started training its own AI tool, which could open the door to even more inventive designs.