This company is proof that architecture can—and should—treat its workers better

Even for an employee-owned firm, HMC Architects treats its employees uncommonly well. It helps them pay off student loan debt. It dedicates staff time to a formal mentorship program. It even funds a non-work-related travel program with the simple goal of broadening workers’ personal growth.

In 2023, HMC expanded on these efforts in industry-leading ways. For a mid-size company of just 340 employees, it spent an outsize $1 million on employee training and development.

The firm also achieved pay equity in 2023, leveling the playing field between the sexes and across racial backgrounds. In an industry that has long struggled with worker exploitation and is only just starting to see successful unionization drives, HMC Architects is showing there is a third way to value and respect workers.

