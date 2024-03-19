Fast company logo
For its carbon tracking system, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in architecture.

Accounting for a building’s carbon footprint just got a whole lot easier

BY Nate Berg1 minute read

In recent years, the mainstream architecture industry has embraced sustainability as a prerequisite of design. That’s resulted in green buildings that use less energy—and sometimes even create their own.

The new frontier is cutting down the environmental impact of a building throughout its entire life span, from the production of its building materials to its construction to its many years of operation and even to its eventual demolition.

The global architecture firm SOM has led the way in incorporating this long-term thinking into its design work. In June, it launched Whole Life Carbon Accounting, a service that evaluates, measures, and seeks to reduce carbon emissions through the full life cycle of a building. The service has since been used on several of SOM’s projects.

In one, the resulting design is forecast to have a 38% reduction in embodied carbon and a 40% reduction in operational carbon compared to conventional buildings. It’s a positive sign that the real estate industry is ready to account for and reduce the long-term carbon impacts of the built environment.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Nate Berg

