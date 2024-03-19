How one architecture firm transformed a Brooklyn landmark with an innovative $150 million renovation

A game-changing design approach has given new life to one of New York’s most recognizable industrial landmarks. The Domino Sugar refinery has dominated the shoreline in Brooklyn since it was built in 1884, but it has long been idle. Since 2017, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) has worked on an innovative design to convert the old factory into a contemporary workspace.

The challenge of turning an old factory into a new office building was significant. The old building’s ceilings were much higher than those needed for a typical office building, but reconfiguring them would have put its grand windows in odd mid-floor locations. Instead of trying to force it to take a new shape, the designers proposed a radical alternative: dropping a building inside the historic exterior’s shell.

The $150 million rehab adds a modern glass tower with a barrel-vaulted arch roof. Roughly a dozen feet of landscaped space sits between the new building and the old exterior, which still stands proudly on the waterfront. PAU’s approach is a replicable playbook for reusing other seemingly useless industrial buildings without losing their impressive architectural character.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.