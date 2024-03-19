This Los Angeles architecture firm is fighting the housing shortage one innovative solution at a time

Striking a unique balance between luxury residential design and a more economically diverse range of multifamily housing projects, Los Angeles-based Patrick Tighe Architecture is fighting Southern California’s housing shortage on a number of fronts. Its body of work includes more than 6,000 units of housing in the region, and the firm has recently focused its efforts on addressing the need for new types of affordable housing.

Co-living is one unique area where Tighe has demonstrated an uncommon ability to translate solutions into underexplored forms, designing buildings that use shared amenities like kitchens and courtyards to bring down the cost of living spaces. In 2023, the firm completed two co-living projects with about 30 residents each and started construction on a third. With flexible lease periods and all-inclusive rents that are lower than the neighboring average, these are more accessible than the typical apartment in a generally expensive city. It’s the kind of approach that should be taken more often to address the shortage of housing in cities.

