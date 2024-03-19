The most innovative architecture companies of 2024

Systems—and systematic thinking—are becoming integral to the way architects work. Looking at their jobs more expansively than just drawing up buildings and designing new spaces, architects and architecture firms have embraced a more encompassing responsibility for what it means to shape the built environment. From materials to environmental impacts to safety, architecture firms today are creating new design and business standards that are vastly improving how the world gets built.

Portland, Oregon-based ZGF has developed a novel approach to an often overlooked part of the design process: the building materials supply chain. For its stunning and impressively large mass timber roof at Portland International Airport’s new terminal, ZGF developed a detailed tracking system to ensure the timber used in the project was sustainably farmed and sourced locally. The system brings more clarity and transparency to the sourcing of building materials, and sets a new model for the ways architecture firms can build sustainability and economic equity into their designs.

Another honoree, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, has developed a different kind of tracking tool to systematically assess and predict the full life cycle carbon emissions of its buildings while they’re still being designed. The use of artificial intelligence is reinvigorating the work of others on this year’s list, including HWKN Architecture, which has developed new approaches for integrating these tools into every one of their projects, and Arcadis, which has tapped AI to help monitor bridges for structural faults.

The list also honors companies proving their innovation through designs that could redefine certain building typologies, including a unique behavioral health facility from NBBJ that’s designed specifically for the needs of children and a theater from REX that shape-shifts to accommodate site-specific artworks and performances. And for an even broader rethinking of buildings, the architects at WRNS Studio have shown that seemingly obsolete buildings can be thoughtfully altered to live new lives. The companies honored in this year’s list still operate in the project-based, one-off world of building design, but their systematic approach to the work is pushing the field in exciting new directions.