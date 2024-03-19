The most innovative design companies of 2024

Every year in design is defined by both emerging and established trends. Our Most Innovative Companies for 2024 span across AI, entertainment, UX, branding, sustainability, and product.

We saw companies beginning to tame the power of generative AI through useful interface: Kraftful crunches countless customer reviews into practical product features. Cadence builds custom microprocessors through a conversation with software. Krea is dreaming up a post-Photoshop generative-AI synthesizer. And Adobe is proving that integrating new technology into older platforms is powerful: 90% of people who used its Firefly AI at launch were new to Adobe products.

But gen AI is hardly the only sector that matters in this moment in design. Plantd is replacing one of the most used building materials, plywood sheeting, with its alternative made from fast-growing, carbon-sequestering grass. Loop Earplugs has ballooned into a $100 million company by selling stylish ear protection—the sort of glitzy earplug you might wear to see NewJeans, a universally beloved K-pop group steeped in ’90s nostalgia produced by Hybe’s newest label, ADOR. (You may know Hybe as the Korean company behind BTS.)

Breville, best known for appliances, tailored its premium recipe database specifically for cooking with its products, while the Brooklyn design firm Gander has bucked bland food brands with its bright work on Graza olive oil and Yellowbird hot sauce. And at LoveFrom, Jony Ive’s quiet design firm started to share work, giving us an early taste of its commitment to craft through new typeface, royal insignias, and one stunning turntable.