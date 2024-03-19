Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Loop Earplugs, Gander, LoveFrom, and Breville are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in design for 2024.

The most innovative design companies of 2024

BY Mark Wilson1 minute read

Every year in design is defined by both emerging and established trends. Our Most Innovative Companies for 2024 span across AI, entertainment, UX, branding, sustainability, and product.

We saw companies beginning to tame the power of generative AI through useful interface: Kraftful crunches countless customer reviews into practical product features. Cadence builds custom microprocessors through a conversation with software. Krea is dreaming up a post-Photoshop generative-AI synthesizer. And Adobe is proving that integrating new technology into older platforms is powerful: 90% of people who used its Firefly AI at launch were new to Adobe products.

But gen AI is hardly the only sector that matters in this moment in design. Plantd is replacing one of the most used building materials, plywood sheeting, with its alternative made from fast-growing, carbon-sequestering grass. Loop Earplugs has ballooned into a $100 million company by selling stylish ear protection—the sort of glitzy earplug you might wear to see NewJeans, a universally beloved K-pop group steeped in ’90s nostalgia produced by Hybe’s newest label, ADOR. (You may know Hybe as the Korean company behind BTS.)

Breville, best known for appliances, tailored its premium recipe database specifically for cooking with its products, while the Brooklyn design firm Gander has bucked bland food brands with its bright work on Graza olive oil and Yellowbird hot sauce. And at LoveFrom, Jony Ive’s quiet design firm started to share work, giving us an early taste of its commitment to craft through new typeface, royal insignias, and one stunning turntable.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Read more on the year’s Most Innovative Companies in Design below.

1. Loop Earplugs

For designing ear protection people actually want to wear

2. Hybe

For building the new era of K-pop

3. Adobe

For embracing generative AI the right way

4. Gander

For creating the vibe behind the most beloved brands in food

5. LoveFrom

For maintaining the highest bar of craft in design

advertisement

6. Cadence

For using natural language AI to design AI chips

7. Kraftful

For leveraging AI to help design teams make every product better

8. Breville

For blurring the boundaries between the recipe, the cook, and the appliance

9. Krea

For pushing the bleeding edge of AI-powered media creation

10. Plantd

For turning home-building into a green initiative

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Wilson is the Global Design Editor at Fast Company. He has written about design, technology, and culture for almost 15 years More

Explore Topics