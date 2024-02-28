This Stanford engineer just designed a better, more comfortable earring

BY Elizabeth Segran4 minute read

Earrings have been a fashion accessory for 4,000 years. But their design hasn’t changed much.

Today, as in millennia past, we pierce our ears, then insert a small piece of metal. This generally means that you have a sharp post that goes through your ear lobe, which can poke the delicate skin behind your ear. Maison Miru, a jewelry startup, has a solution to preventing the discomfort of this pokiness. It recently launched an earring with a flat back that is designed to be more comfortable than a traditional earring, with backings that look like a butterfly. The brand has dubbed it the “nap” earring—tapping into the success of Hill House Home’s viral “nap dress”—because you can wear them around the clock, even when you’re sleeping. Prices start at $75 for a pair. [Photo: Maison Miru] Maison Miru is the brainchild of Trisha Okubo, who was trained as an engineer and spent her early career at technology companies. But she’d always wanted to apply her engineering skills to the world of jewelry. While at Stanford, she spent her spare time taking courses from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

In 2016, she decided to launch Maison Miru with the goal of creating jewelry designed for everyday life. This meant creating attractive pieces from durable metals, like titanium, that would be resistant to sweat and salt water, so you could wearing them while working out, showering, or swimming in the ocean. “Athleisure had become mainstream in fashion,” Okubo recalls. “I wanted to create the athleisure of earrings, that you could wearing across all your activities in life.” [Photo: Maison Miru] At the time, the earrings she created had a traditional shape, with a post and a backing to hold it in place. But those pokey posts bother Okubo. She had always felt they were poorly designed. They are uncomfortable to sleep in, particularly if you lie on your side. They poke your ears when you wear over-the-ear headphones or helmets of any kind. And children who are not used to the sensation find them particularly painful. Before the pandemic, she began designing an alternative earring style, with a flat back. This would involve putting the back of the earring on first, going from the back of the ear to the front. The front of the earring looks like a tiny needle that gets inserted into the back part.

[Photo: Maison Miru] The concept of a flat back design isn’t entirely new. The same approach is used in body piercings, particularly in sensitive places, such as cartilage. But those earrings tend to be thicker at 1.2 millimeters. Okubo wanted to create earrings to be worn on the lobe of the ear, which are significantly thinner, at 0.8 millimeters. “On the surface, it seems like a small difference, but it took years of work to create a smaller flat back,” says Okubo. This is where her engineering background came into play. Okubo created more than a hundred prototypes with different silhouettes and a range of metals. She found that some materials, like gold-plated metals, were too soft to create a sharp, needle-like point without bending. In the end, the system seemed to work best with titanium and solid 14k gold. The company has filed many patents for the design of these earrings. [Photo: Maison Miru] Okubo struggled to find a factory that would be able to create these products, given that they are so different from traditional earrings. She visited earring factories around the world, and eventually found a factory owner in China who was passionate about this earring design and was willing to build out a manufacturing system for her brand. “He got his very first piercing so that he could test the earrings for himself,” says Okubo.