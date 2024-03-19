How Uncommon engineered one of the most challenging rebrands of all time

Over three decades, Electronic Arts (EA) built its soccer video game FIFA into a $2 billion annual franchise—before deciding to go it alone after a financial dispute with the global sport’s governing body. That meant finding a new name, which marketing industry experts called the biggest rebranding challenge in history. The video-game giant partnered with Uncommon Creative Studio for the job, a London-based agency with a reputation for amplifying a brand’s cultural station across different categories and markets in work for such clients as H&M and PepsiCo. “I don’t think we’ll ever get a bigger brief,” admits Uncommon cofounder Nils Leonard. “Maybe, ‘Change the name of Harry Potter!’”

EA dubbed the game EA Sports FC and Uncommon leaned into the idea that players should feel like members of a new football club and not just a videogame customer. The agency’s “Welcome to the Club” campaign launched in April 2023, five months before the game went on sale, enlisting legends like Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and current superstar Erling Haaland—as well as creatives like the rapper Dave—to make content for fans. It also set up camp at major games in European leagues to sell limited-edition merch, a tour which culminated in a party for fans in Amsterdam starring Haaland. Once the game launched in September, anyone who played in the first month became a club “Founder,” netting in-game perks. With every move, Uncommon positioned the game as being fan-first.

In EA Sports FC’s first 24 days, it registered 14.5 million active player accounts on its console and premium PC versions (compared with FIFA 2023′s initial numbers of 10.3 million). The rebranded game’s mobile version set franchise records, with 2 million installs on release day. The game ranked as the third most-popular video game release of September 2023, even though it was only on sale for two days that month, and it remained in the top 10 for the rest of 2023. “The joy of it was the depth of the experience,” says Leonard. “The rebrand is at the heart of the game.”