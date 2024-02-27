What one longtime design editor learned about the power of transferrable skills

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon2 minute read

Twenty-six years. That’s how long Robert Thiemann spent at the helm of the interior design magazine Frame after cofounding it in 1997. “If you’re doing something for such a long time, that’s your identity,” Thiemann told me on a recent video call.

But last month, Thiemann stepped down from his position as editor-in-chief of the publication to start a design consultancy called Betterness. In his new role, he will leverage 25-plus years of design expertise to help organizations create healthy, sustainable, and altogether better spaces. In practice, this means he will act as a matchmaker between organizations, brands, and companies looking for creative direction or advice—and designers, architects, and other creative professionals. Thiemann’s transition away from the publishing industry coincides with a devastating media hemorrhage, with recent layoffs at the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Sports Illustrated, Vox, and others. But Thiemann says his departure was entirely voluntary. In fact, the decision to leave Frame had been brewing for years before the wheels really started to turn in October 2022, on his 25th anniversary at the magazine. “I thought, It’s pretty sad that I’m doing [the same thing] for 25 years. Why can’t I do something else?” Thiemann studied chemical engineering, but he quickly found out it didn’t align with his interests. After graduating, he worked in advertising and public relations before landing a job as the editor of an interior design magazine printed in Dutch. There, he met Peter Huiberts, with whom he’d go on to launch Frame.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Fast-forward 26 years, and Thiemann felt so embedded in the design world that it never occurred to him to leave it. Instead, he asked himself three questions: “What can I offer to the design industry? Would people trust me? Would I trust myself?” Soon enough, he realized the extent of his network and the deep understanding—or “helicopter view”—he had gained of spatial design over his career. He had watched the industry shift from designing for the “wow factor” to designing for the “human factor,” and he wanted to continue ushering designers in that direction. He also understood the impact he could have as a consultant coming in at the beginning or partway through a project, instead of as an editor coming in at the end: “I’m looking forward to that shift from being at the sidelines to helping shape what’s coming,” he says.