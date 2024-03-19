This year’s most innovative companies in advertising and marketing

Advertising as a cultural power finds itself in a place where technology and the expectations of its audience have forced it to further evolve beyond broad messages created for the most amount of eyes, distributed across TV, digital, and social. Of course, it still involves these aspects, but in looking at some of the best work from the past year or so, there is an unmistakable theme in how brands are pushing the envelope with work that is actually worth your time and fandom, and doing so by making your participation a part of the process.
Uncommon rebranded EA Sports’ blockbuster video game from FIFA to EA FC by treating the new title like a club itself, and treating gamers like members. Agency Gut turned a show at Buenos Aires’ Bellas Artes Museum into a fun game for art aficionados to ponder if the beer featured in classic works of art might be a Stella Artois. Deutsch LA worked with Taco Bell to actually liberate the phrase “Taco Tuesday” from a copyright-for-all to use. Coca-Cola issued a public challenge for people to use brand assets, along with generative-AI platforms like ChatGPT and DALL-E to make their own Coke billboards. For McDonald’s, Wieden+Kennedy walked the fine line between celebrating Grimace’s birthday and letting the audience take control of the memes—which led to 21 billion impressions.
Meanwhile, pushing the boundaries on how brands collaborate and create content that we might not only want to watch, but actually get excited about is REI and Superconnector Studios. The former has partnered with producers to make films such as Frybread Face and Me and Canary, which have been featured at major film festivals and on Netflix; while the latter launched a new entertainment division within fashion giant LVMH.
Participation doesn’t always mean fun and games, as McCann Worldgroup and Ogilvy have demonstrated. McCann expanded its work on Mastercard’s “Where to Settle” platform to further help Ukrainian refugees settle in Poland, and Ogilvy worked with Castle Lager in South Africa to turn the brewer’s spent grain into bread for the less fortunate.
Brands and agencies that are finding ways to both encourage and involve fans have stood out as the most powerful of the year.
1. Uncommon
For executing one helluva corner kick on behalf of video-game footballers everywhere
2. Gut
3. Deutsch LA
For combining generative AI with creative human fun
4. The Martin Agency
For convincing brands to do the unprecedented—and it’s working
5. The Coca-Cola Co.
6. Wieden+Kennedy
For painting the internet purple
7. Translation
For making big-league work blending sports, culture, and creativity
8. Nike
9. McCann Worldgroup
For using brand creativity to address real-world problems
10. Superconnector Studios
For fusing the entertainment and ad industries in exciting new ways
11. Mischief @ No Fixed Address
12. REI
For telling a new kind of film story
13. Pencil
For pushing into the AI future of how brands create and spend on ads
14. KFC
For getting extra crispy in two of 2023’s most popular video games
15. Ogilvy
For using beer to bring bread to the masses
