This year’s most innovative companies in advertising and marketing

Advertising as a cultural power finds itself in a place where technology and the expectations of its audience have forced it to further evolve beyond broad messages created for the most amount of eyes, distributed across TV, digital, and social. Of course, it still involves these aspects, but in looking at some of the best work from the past year or so, there is an unmistakable theme in how brands are pushing the envelope with work that is actually worth your time and fandom, and doing so by making your participation a part of the process.



Uncommon rebranded EA Sports’ blockbuster video game from FIFA to EA FC by treating the new title like a club itself, and treating gamers like members. Agency Gut turned a show at Buenos Aires’ Bellas Artes Museum into a fun game for art aficionados to ponder if the beer featured in classic works of art might be a Stella Artois. Deutsch LA worked with Taco Bell to actually liberate the phrase “Taco Tuesday” from a copyright-for-all to use. Coca-Cola issued a public challenge for people to use brand assets, along with generative-AI platforms like ChatGPT and DALL-E to make their own Coke billboards. For McDonald’s, Wieden+Kennedy walked the fine line between celebrating Grimace’s birthday and letting the audience take control of the memes—which led to 21 billion impressions.