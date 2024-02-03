Gen Z seems poised to embrace AI-powered tax filing, but most Americans don’t trust it

For years, American popular culture has churned out ultra-dramatic scenarios about the rise of artificial intelligence. In James Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi flick The Terminator, AI system Skynet becomes sentient and launches a nuclear war against humans, directing cyborgs to wipe out humankind.

But here in the real world, AI is coming for a decidedly more tedious part of modern life: tax filing. And America’s young adults are leading the charge in embracing this change.

Some 70% of Gen Z American adults, who range in age from 18 to 27, say they would consider using AI-based tax preparation software to file their taxes in the future, according to an exclusive new Fast Company-Harris Poll. And 44% of Gen Z respondents say they have already used AI tech to ease the drudgery of tax filing.

Those numbers shrink among older Americans. Only one-quarter of surveyed baby boomers (ages 59 to 77) say they would consider using AI tech to help with filing taxes. Only 4% of this group say they have used such software.