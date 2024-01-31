Linda Yaccarino, Mark Zuckerberg, and Shou Chew are testifying about child sexual exploitation. Here’s how to watch

The full committee hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the failures of Big Tech to protect kids from sexual exploitation online is set to take place today, 10 a.m. EST.

During the hearing, CEOs of five Big Tech companies will testify about the problem of online child sexual exploitation, including X’s Linda Yaccarino, Snap’s Evan Spiegel, Discord’s Jason Citron, TikTok’s Shou Chew, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. The hearing will serve as a sort of kickoff for the latest push for federal legislation that addresses social media’s perceived harms to children.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on the Senate floor yesterday: “This continues our Committee’s bipartisan work to combat the dangers children face online. This has been one of my top priorities as chair of the committee. I look forward to hearing from these companies about what they’re doing to make their platforms inaccessible to child sex offenders.”

Some previews of opening statements reveal: