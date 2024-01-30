Media momentum: Transform a lean go-to-market plan into billionfold impact

In the dynamic landscape of marketing leadership, where the mythical money tree remains elusive, the pursuit of viral-level results becomes a compelling challenge. After all, anyone can fire up a digital ad campaign. The most meaningful campaign exposure is achieved when the proverbial media flywheel generates enough spin and momentum for your campaign to achieve its own organic liftoff. Yet, all too often, marketing leaders, perpetually pressed to craft success with go-to-market campaigns, often find themselves navigating last-minute planning and the constraints of modest financial resources. I’ve been there—nail-biting campaign launches, especially when dealing with globally recognized intellectual property, can be a rollercoaster. Nevertheless, amid the pressure, the stars can align for digital virality, and here are five strategic maneuvers to elevate your campaign into the limelight.

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1. ELEVATE WITH BRANDED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY In the ever-evolving arena of digital virality, the reliance on pre-branded intellectual property (IP) emerges as a strategic cornerstone. Collaborate with established IP partners for a substantial opportunity and help navigating intricate approval processes from major media outlets to nuanced considerations. The key is proactive preparation, anticipating the twists and turns, and aligning with esteemed partners to infuse your campaign with the impact of recognized IP. Seizing the potential for virality requires a balanced and sustained approach. Recognize that not every campaign is destined for a billion-plus earned media exposure. A “realistic” strategy often prevails—especially when operating within the constraints of a modest promotional budget. It is in these alliances with prominent IP that the groundwork for success is laid, demanding meticulous planning and foresight in navigating the complexities inherent in such partnerships. So, when the time comes to partner with branded IP, seize the day.

2. BE PRECISE AND AGGRESSIVE WITH PUBLIC RELATIONS In the grand theater of marketing, where funds are limited, the spotlight falls on precision—particularly in partnerships with public relations (PR) firms. Engage a strategic ensemble of firms, each with a distinct role, to ensure meaningful connections with marquee outlets and journalists. With a well-timed performance—eight weeks, at minimum—orchestrate the crescendo of press exclusives, features, and interviews across varied platforms. Think of it as a symphony of strategic diversification and alignment, where each note contributes uniquely to the melody of success. Navigating the PR landscape requires discipline to ensure each firm collaborates seamlessly without redundancy in pitching efforts. The goal is a harmonious and synchronized effort that maximizes a domino effect of impactful press coverage, and strategically positions the campaign for success.

3. SURPRISE WITH STUNT MARKETING Picture this: Six months before the grand reveal, a global collaboration unfolded in which we engaged more than four teams across the globe. This juggling act orchestrated efforts aimed at creating an impactful moment, strategically timed to surprise our audience and capture attention. The centerpiece of this spectacle was a captivating stunt, carefully choreographed to leave a lasting impression. This wasn’t just a moment; it was a saga that showcased not just global coordination but also the strategic blend of creativity and coordination in delivering a memorable experience.

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4. HARNESS INFLUENCER POWER Now, let’s talk about the social media stars—the influencers who wield significant influence. Investing strategically in user-generated content, especially through high-value social media influencers, is akin to having influential allies. Choose influencers aligned with your target audience—it’s like selecting characters for a compelling narrative. Specialized firms act as your guide, coordinating talents, ensuring timely approvals, and orchestrating video drops with precision. In the saga of impactful collaborations, influencers play a pivotal role by unveiling the narrative with a coordinated approach. Imagine each influencer as a storyteller, synchronizing their unique perspective to enhance the campaign’s visibility and impact.

5. EXECUTE A DIGITAL TAKEOVER As the campaign crescendo approaches, envision a strategic digital takeover—a grand finale across the web, email, social, SMS, and every other digital nook. This spectacle places your message center stage for existing customers, creating a captive audience. Beyond the initial launch, a well-prepared schedule of follow-up communications ensures your campaign’s digital encore aligns seamlessly with the narrative. Think of it as a strategic spell cast over time, engaging your audience in a domino effect of follow-up messages. The digital takeover strategy isn’t just about the launch; it’s about weaving a communications tapestry that captivates and resonates.

In the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, where every campaign is a unique performance, these five strategic moves infuse a touch of impact. So, ready your strategy and let your bold and exciting journey begin. Jeffery Keilholtz, SVP Marketing at Broadway Licensing Global, crafted a go-to-market campaign that surpassed 4.8 billion media impressions.