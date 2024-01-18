For the first time since 2008, the best-selling game wasn’t ‘Call of Duty’ or a Rockstar Games title

When it comes to the best-selling video games each year, it usually isn’t much of a contest.

If there’s not a new release from Rockstar Games (a shoe-in for the top seller), then Call of Duty rules the list. It’s been this way for the past 15 years. But the rankings for 2023 are out—and the firepower of Task Force 141 has been defeated by a bunch of kids running around in robes waving wands.

Hogwarts Legacy was last year’s best-selling title, an incredible feat by any measure, but even more so given the lukewarm initial reviews the title received in February and the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling. Circana (formerly The NPD Group), which tabulates monthly and annual sales in the video game industry, does not report sales numbers, but Warner Bros. has announced the game sold more than 22 million copies last year, including 2 million in December.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III came in second, followed by Madden NFL 24, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (which was only available on the PlayStation 5).