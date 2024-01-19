Why high-earning women don’t want to talk about money

A salary transparency movement is on the rise, but women on average are struggling more than men to talk about personal finances.

Wells Fargo, in partnership with the Female Quotient, a company that aims to raise the visibility of women, surveyed a representative sample of 3,200 American adults to understand how these taboos play out across gender. Here’s what they found:

Women are more reluctant to share their financial information . On average, 52% of women were comfortable talking about their financial health compared to 62% of men. In addition, 48% of women were comfortable talking about their debt compared to 57% of men.

The gender gap widens as employees become more senior . Only 57% of women at a senior level are comfortable talking about their financial health compared to 70% of men at a senior level, and only 46% of senior-level women were comfortable talking about debt compared to 67% of senior-level men.

This gap also persists in how we manage money . 60% of men say they are responsible for making financial decisions in the household while 28% of men say it's an equal responsibility with their partner. By comparison, 39% of women say financial decisions are their responsibility while 42% say the responsibility is shared equally.

Men feel happier with their financial situation and skills. 65% of men say they are confident in their financial management compared to 51% of women, and on average men rate their financial health as 7.3 out of 10 (with 10 being the best) with women rating theirs as 6.3.

“I wish I was as open with my emotions as I was with my money,” one senior-level man commented in the study.

Krista Phillips, executive vice president, head of consumer credit cards and marketing at Wells Fargo, provided additional analysis in a statement. “As women, we are conditioned to believe that talking about money is rude, but the best way to learn about anything is to talk about it—and we aren’t talking about it enough,” she said. “This mindset ends up restricting women’s financial growth, investment opportunities, and earning potential.”