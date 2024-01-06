Tale of the take: A look at the dollars at play in this year’s FBS championship game between Michigan and Washington

BY Paul Mueller5 minute read

The College Football Playoff system did its job in 2023, as the top two teams—No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington, both undefeated at 14–0—will face off at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday night. But it’s not just the final game of the season. It will also be the final game of college football as we currently know it. Conference realignment threatens to turn the sport on its head, starting in 2024.

The CFP itself will look different in 2024, too, as it will expand to 12 teams after 10 years of the current four-team format. With that, here’s a look at Monday’s game between Michigan and Washington, by the numbers. 18.7 million The total combined Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) valuation of Michigan and Washington’s programs. Since NIL was introduced in 2021, enabling college athletes to make money from their name, image, and likeness via sponsorships, it’s become somewhat of a recruiting tool for big-market, Power Five schools, as amateur athletes can now weigh income potential as a factor when choosing a school.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Michigan players are currently worth a total of $11.3 million in NIL money, led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy at $1.4 million (11th-most in the nation). Meanwhile, Washington players represent $7.4 million in NIL earnings, led by their quarterback, Michael Penix, Jr., at $1.3 million (13th overall). Between the two teams, they have seven players featured among college football’s top 100 NIL earners. 61 The combined rankings of the two schools on U.S. News and World Report’s list of best universities for 2024. Michigan ranks 21st on this year’s list while Washington ranks 40th, making them the two highest-ranked schools to play in the CFP championship game. The next closest was last year’s title game, in which Georgia (No. 49) defeated TCU (No. 89). 3,282 The average championship game ticket price on the secondary market, according to TicketIQ. With NRG Stadium’s more than 72,000 seats long sold out, the secondary market has been fans’ only option. The average secondary market ticket price is $3,282, which is the third highest in CFP history behind Alabama–Georgia ($4,040) in 2018 and Alabama–Ohio State ($3,610) in 2021. Last year’s game between Georgia and TCU averaged just $1,626 per ticket.

Ticket prices were originally poised to set a new record high after Michigan beat Alabama. After that game and before the kickoff of Texas versus Washington, prices hit $5,758, likely in anticipation of a win by the favored Longhorns. But when Texas lost, prices plummeted 43%. 24.8 million The average number of championship game viewers in the CFP’s nine-year history. The first CFP title game, between Ohio State and Oregon in 2015, was the most watched with more than 34 million viewers, Georgia’s win over TCU last year was the least watched, tallying just over 17 million. Both of this year’s semifinal games topped that number, with Michigan’s win over Alabama receiving 27.2 million viewers while Washington’s win over Texas drew 18.4 million. 460 million ESPN’s annual tab for the rights to air all CFP games. The CFP is in Year 10 of a 12-year contract with ESPN, which televises all three games—the two semifinals and title game—each year. The network pays the CFP roughly $460 million annually for the broadcasting rights.

0 The number of dollars the teams playing in the national championship receive in payout from the CFP. As of 2021-22, each conference receives a $6 million payout from the CFP for each team selected for a semifinal game and another $4 million for each team that plays in a non-playoff bowl under the CFP. For the national championship game, however, there is no additional payout, though each school receives $2.74 million to cover travel, lodging, and food expenses. 4.1 million The difference between the two head coaches’ salaries. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh earned a base salary of $8.3 million in 2023, nearly twice that of Washington’s Kalen DeBoer ($4.2 million). In a world of long-term contracts worth close to $100 million and $75-million-plus buyouts when coaches get fired (looking at you, Texas A&M), Harbaugh ranks as the 13th-highest-paid coach in the nation, while DeBoer doesn’t even sniff the top 25—yet each has his team competing for the game’s biggest prize. 1 million The bonus Harbaugh will receive if the Wolverines win the national championship. Harbaugh’s base salary is augmented with incentives, including a $500,000 bonus for winning the Big Ten Eastern Division and playing in the Big Ten title game, which he accomplished. He also received $1 million for winning the Big Ten title and another $500,000 for playing in the CFP semifinal. If he finishes the season with a win against Washington and a national title, he earns another $1 million.

advertisement

DeBoer, meanwhile, also has an incentive-laden contract. To supplement his $4.2-million base salary, he earned another $150,000 combined for playing in and winning the Pac-12 title game. He received another $400,000 bonus for playing in the CFP semifinal, along with another $450,000 for making it to the national championship. If he can lead the Huskies to a win over Michigan on Monday, however, his bonus will be just $50,000. 0 The number of dollars famed Texas sports bettor Mattress Mack will bet on Monday’s game. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is a Texas sports enthusiast who owns a retail furniture chain in Houston. But he’s most well-known for the exorbitant bets he places on Texas sports. He won approximately $75 million off $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the World Series in 2022. That same year, however, he placed a losing $4.5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. After betting $6.15 million on Alabama to beat Georgia in the 2022 national championship, $3.1 million on TCU to beat Georgia last year, and $1 million on Texas to beat Washington last weekend—all losses—Mattress Mack decided he’ll keep his wallet closed and sit out this year’s national title game.

200 million The more than 100,000 fans flooding Houston to attend Monday’s game at NRG Stadium are expected to boost the local economy by about $200 million. 4 The number of top 25 NFL prospects playing in the national championship game, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. For Washington, quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze are among Kiper’s top 10 draft prospects, while offensive lineman Troy Fautanu ranks 15th on Kiper’s big board. Michigan’s lone representative in the top 25 is its quarterback, McCarthy, clocking in at 23rd on the list. 4,500 The number of passing yards Penix Jr. has surpassed in each of the past two seasons. The last quarterback to accomplish this feat was Patrick Mahomes in 2015-16. You may not have known Penix Jr.’s name before reading this, but after Monday’s national championship game, you might not be able to forget it.