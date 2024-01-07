What’s behind Bitcoin’s huge comeback?

It’s been a rough two years for the bitcoiners. Most of the news from Crypto Land had the odor of fraud, scams, meltdowns, price crashes, and villains, such as Sam Bankman-Fried. NFTs fizzled. The “metaverse” became a punchline. AI stole the spotlight.

But quietly, without much hype, Bitcoin has once again emerged from the dead. “In terms of price, [2023 was] an absolutely fucking remarkable year for Bitcoin,” says investor Meltem Demirors, as the cryptocurrency recently topped $45,000 for the first time since April of 2022.

Many see the “crypto winter” as a purge that cleansed the system. “We had all that huge selling pressure, and we’re done, we bottomed out,” says Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, referring to the FTX-fueled negativity. “We washed all that crap away.”

Bitcoin is now up over 160% since the start of 2023. “We’re in the early stages of a bull market,” says Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan, a Bitcoin media and investment company. Klippsten is so confident in an emerging bull run—and its influx of Bitcoin newbies—that he’s boosting Swan’s monthly advertising budget from $30,000 to more than a $1 million. He’s also grown his staff from 90 people to 150.