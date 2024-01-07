What’s behind Bitcoin’s huge comeback?

It’s been a rough two years for the bitcoiners. Most of the news from Crypto Land had the odor of fraud, scams, meltdowns, price crashes, and villains, such as Sam Bankman-Fried. NFTs fizzled. The “metaverse” became a punchline. AI stole the spotlight.
But quietly, without much hype, Bitcoin has once again emerged from the dead. “In terms of price, [2023 was] an absolutely fucking remarkable year for Bitcoin,” says investor Meltem Demirors, as the cryptocurrency recently topped $45,000 for the first time since April of 2022.
Many see the “crypto winter” as a purge that cleansed the system. “We had all that huge selling pressure, and we’re done, we bottomed out,” says Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, referring to the FTX-fueled negativity. “We washed all that crap away.”
Bitcoin is now up over 160% since the start of 2023. “We’re in the early stages of a bull market,” says Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan, a Bitcoin media and investment company. Klippsten is so confident in an emerging bull run—and its influx of Bitcoin newbies—that he’s boosting Swan’s monthly advertising budget from $30,000 to more than a $1 million. He’s also grown his staff from 90 people to 150.
From faraway, this all looks perplexing, as the price churned higher while the news seemed bearish. This left investors confused and skeptical. “It’s the most hated rally,” says Demirors. “Investors are tired of hearing about Bitcoin. Tired of looking at Bitcoin.” Because many bitcoiners didn’t expect the price to jump so soon, says Demirors, “everyone hates this rally.”
But now bitcoiners can point to specific catalysts for a bull run. “The ETF is coming,” says Isaiah Jackson, a Bitcoin educator and author of Bitcoin and Black America, referring to the widely speculated (and coveted) spot ETFs from BlackRock and other financial institutions, which (they expect) will make it easier for the masses to buy Bitcoin, further pushing up the price.
Then there’s the “halving,” which has an almost mystical role in the crypto space. Roughly every four years, the rewards earned by Bitcoin miners (as an incentive to do it) are chopped in half, which helps keep the supply of Bitcoin scarce. “We know what the market cycle does in regards to halvings,” says Jason Williams, author of Bitcoin: Hard Money You Can’t F*ck With, referring to accompanying price pumps.