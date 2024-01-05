BY Geri Johnson4 minute read

In the financial services industry, reputation is everything. Whether you’re operating a technology platform or an investment service, your stability, vision and surety are what separates you from the competition. In the current economy, your customers need reassurance now more than ever. Unstable markets, layoffs and inflation have everyone on edge. Now is the time to differentiate your company by leading with compassion (as I’ve written about previously) and confidence. A PR team can help with that. (Full disclosure: I run operations at a PR agency, though there are many options in this space.) PR: MORE IMPORTANT NOW THAN EVER

Economic uncertainty has many financial service firms tempted to pull back on their public relations efforts—reducing as many expenses as possible seems like the best move, right? Seen as “nonessential,” PR is often one of the first functions on the chopping block when things get dicey. At one point in my career, I might have agreed. But now, I can assure you that halting PR operations would be a grave mistake. Having worked in the financial services industry for 22 years before transitioning to the PR world in 2015, I’ve learned that reputation management is more important than ever during uncertain times. As a former enterprise architect, I oversaw the strategy and vision for technology companies, which gave me a comprehensive vantage point across the entire organization. This cross-functional perspective helped me understand how an integrated PR strategy can not only protect your reputation when things are challenging, but also help you recruit and retain the best talent and drive sales.

With that perspective in mind, here are four PR strategies that will empower financial service firms to either overcome or capitalize on whatever the coming year brings. STRATEGY 1: CRISIS PLANNING These days, it seems there’s a new crisis every week, and the financial services industry is not immune from economic distress or social and political unrest. The best way to guard against risk is through proactive planning. Whether it’s potential layoffs, an abrupt leadership departure or a cybersecurity breach, you need to be prepared. That means dusting off and refreshing your crisis plan at least quarterly, prepping messaging for a wide range of scenarios and practicing the plan with mock scenarios so you’re able to jump into action quickly when a real crisis strikes.

STRATEGY 2: REPUTATION MANAGEMENT Every decision you make has ramifications for key audiences: investors, prospects, customers and your team members. Having a PR team on board to guide you in communicating decisions to those audiences with empathy is key. For example, when the finance industry clung hard and fast to return-to-office (RTO) mandates post-COVID, many failed to understand their teams’ point of view or communicate these changes with any real empathy. Now, we’re seeing the fallout from those communications in higher attrition and recruitment challenges.

As companies finally start to relax those requirements and look to cut costs, office closures are on the horizon. Organizations will be forced to take a good hard look at their policies when it comes to treating team members equally: If you decide not to renew your Chicago office lease but everyone in Philadelphia must RTO, is that equitable? How you treat your team and communicate decisions during budgeting for the new year will directly impact your reputation as an employer—and your ability to attract and retain talent. A PR team can help you navigate these kinds of decisions and create tailored messaging that leads with empathy. STRATEGY 3: EMPLOYEE BRAND ADVOCACY

This is something many financial service firms overlook, particularly those that assume they have enough brand recognition to not have to worry about establishing themselves as a great place to work. But this can be a huge mistake. Today, how you treat your people says everything about your brand. Aside from the fact that negative Glassdoor reviews can harm your recruiting power, customers and prospects also care how you treat your team because they want to work with people-first organizations. No matter your brand status, make it a priority to give your team members “bragability”—let them show off how fun, rewarding and exciting it is to work for you. Collaborate with your IT department to integrate tools like Sprout Social (my company is an agency partner) or EveryoneSocial to help your team members leverage approved content across their personal channels, boosting brand awareness and affinity.

STRATEGY 4: SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT The unfortunate reality is that a single poorly worded X (formerly Twitter) post by the CEO, a customer complaint posted on Facebook, or an employee’s Reddit rant over a misunderstanding can quickly turn into a crisis. You can’t delete negative comments or go silent. You have to respond, and it has to be authentic. Think of it this way: You’re not only responding to the person who posted it; you’re responding for the person considering your organization, whether a customer, employee, partner or investor. A PR team can help you craft an effective executive social media management program to drive brand awareness, share of voice, and market recognition. If a crisis arises and makes its way to social channels, your PR team will be there to help create appropriate response strategies.

FINAL THOUGHTS Balancing risk and compliance with a proactive, innovative PR strategy can be challenging. With so many rules about what you can and cannot say, the knee-jerk reaction for many financial service companies is to play it safe and say nothing. This is a mistake. You’re giving your competition an open door to tell their story and win over target audiences—even under the same constraints. Instead, treat this time as an opportunity to revisit messaging. Establish your foothold as a strong, resilient and forward-looking organization.