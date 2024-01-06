Peloton’s app update is a total disaster

While Peloton has garnered a lot of attention and a bit of a stock pop this week with its TikTok deal , the buzz has not been strong enough to drown out the pronounced vocal outrage among Peloton app users about a dramatic change the company implemented last month.

Starting on December 5, Peloton introduced two new membership options to replace legacy subscribers’ existing $12.99 per month version. Members like myself could either stick with what is now called Peloton App One at the previous price, and enjoy full access to Peloton’s non-cardio offerings—as in no more cycling, the thing Peloton is synonymous with—or we could “upgrade” to Peloton App+ and enjoy all pre-December 5 features. The price for this upgrade would be a cool 85% increase, to $23.99 per month.

To be fair, Peloton didn’t completely eliminate cycling for App One users; those who chose to stay would be able to access three cardio classes per month. To be even more fair, however, most people who are exercise-oriented enough to buy an expensive piece of fitness equipment and a not-cheap app to go with it probably prefer to work out more than once every 10 days or blow through their entire month’s allotment in one afternoon with a warm up, a regular class, and a cool down.

A lot of subscribers, who also have access to the internet, were understandably upset about these changes.