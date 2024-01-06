Peloton’s app update is a total disaster

While Peloton has garnered a lot of attention and a bit of a stock pop this week with its TikTok deal, the buzz has not been strong enough to drown out the pronounced vocal outrage among Peloton app users about a dramatic change the company implemented last month.
Starting on December 5, Peloton introduced two new membership options to replace legacy subscribers’ existing $12.99 per month version. Members like myself could either stick with what is now called Peloton App One at the previous price, and enjoy full access to Peloton’s non-cardio offerings—as in no more cycling, the thing Peloton is synonymous with—or we could “upgrade” to Peloton App+ and enjoy all pre-December 5 features. The price for this upgrade would be a cool 85% increase, to $23.99 per month.
To be fair, Peloton didn’t completely eliminate cycling for App One users; those who chose to stay would be able to access three cardio classes per month. To be even more fair, however, most people who are exercise-oriented enough to buy an expensive piece of fitness equipment and a not-cheap app to go with it probably prefer to work out more than once every 10 days or blow through their entire month’s allotment in one afternoon with a warm up, a regular class, and a cool down.
A lot of subscribers, who also have access to the internet, were understandably upset about these changes.
“I just don’t get the point of even having the basic membership if it’s only three classes a month,” wrote one member on the private Facebook group, Peloton Digital App Users, where the app update has proven controversial.
“THANK YOU, Peloton, for jacking the price up 100% for the same service,” wrote a member of another equally incensed private Facebook group, Schwinn IC4 and Bowflex C6 Riders. “Because I switched to Zwift and am having the time of my life!”
Peloton’s shifting gear
Advertisements often trot out a familiar saying when introducing a brand redesign: New look, same great taste. This succinct shorthand has reassured millions of change-averse consumers since the Mad Men era that a thing they loved would retain everything they loved about it, even if it suddenly appeared a little different.