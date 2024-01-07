How to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards live without cable, including free options

BY Christopher Zara1 minute read

Let’s try to get through this without using the word boozy.

The Golden Globe Awards are returning on Sunday at a critical time not just for the movie and television business, but for its own image, which was scarred by controversy in 2021 after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed alleged ethical violations and a lack of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The televised Globes took a hiatus in 2022 and returned last year, but ratings remained challenged, a trend that has impacted awards shows across the board. Nevertheless, Hollywood needs awards the way the rest of us need air—they’re a crucial element of the buzz cycle that keeps movies and TV shows culturally relevant—and so the Golden Globes are making another go of proving their own relevance again this year. The ceremony is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and will be complete with an all-star lineup of presenters that includes Andra Day, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Matt Damon, Naomi Watts, and more.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards telecast will air live on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. Comedian Jo Koy will host. If you’re a cable cord-cutter who wants to stream the Globes live on a computer, mobile device, or smart TV, here are a few ways to do that: CBS The telecast will air on the CBS broadcast network. You can stream it on CBS.com or via the CBS app, but you’ll need login credentials with a pay-TV subscriber to watch it that way. Also worth noting: You can watch CBS over the air for free if you have an antenna. Remember those?

Paramount+ You can also stream the Globes on Paramount+, but note that you’ll need to be subscribed to Paramount+ with Showtime to watch the telecast live. Regular Paramount+ subscribers will have to wait until the next day to see to see the Globes. Bundled streaming services A number of paid cable-like streaming services offer CBS as part of a bundle. They include: Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

Fubo Keep in mind that CBS may not be available to stream on these services in all areas, so check your local channel lineup before you sign up.