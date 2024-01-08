Unless your company includes AI in its value proposition, this has been a rough year for getting funded. There have been fewer deals and a 48% decline in investment dollars from venture capital firms in 2023. Successful companies will win funding during this economic downturn because they keep their heads down and focus on generating revenue, expanding their market, and delivering customer experiences that delight. Coincidentally, that heads-down mindset is exactly what you need to gain investors’ attention. WHAT INVESTORS LOOK FOR

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At the first tech startup I co-founded, I was good at getting my foot in the door but not so successful at raising funds. Then, I worked at a venture capital firm specializing in the supply chain/logistics technology sector. I learned what I had been doing wrong when attempting to raise funding at my first company. Based on these ups and downs and my VC experience, I can tell you that investors will spend much of their time evaluating the following four benchmarks: A CREDIBLE FOUNDER AND MANAGEMENT TEAM Investors want to see a passionate founder who knows their market as well as their product. Founder(s) should be well-versed in their areas of expertise and humbly cognizant of their blind spots. For those, investors will look for the founder to improve their visibility through the management team.

Even if management team members are brought in as specialists—for finance, technology, marketing, legal, etc.—investors want to see the same entrepreneurial spirit that’s exuded by the founder(s). The team needs to have a unified vision, a comprehensive strategy, and a clear pathway to successfully get to market. A Harvard Business Review survey found that founders and their teams were important factors in pursuing a deal for 95% of VC firms. PRODUCT MARKET FIT Product market fit demonstrates that the business is not based on mere assumptions but is solving a real problem. Customer validation in the form of a growing customer base and named testimonials will be a big help here.

Investors will also look closely at the potential for rapid scalability to quickly capture a significant market share. As soon as a new software solution identifies a hungry market, others will soon follow. Maintaining leadership in your space while competitors try to ride your coattails will be another tempting benchmark to investors. PROOF OF REVENUE Revenue is a tangible indicator of a company’s ability to generate income and is a key consideration for investors. Revenue demonstrates that you can generate income, cover costs, and potentially turn a profit. This financial stability is vital for long-term sustainability.

Also, investors expect a return on their investment (go figure). Proof of revenue suggests that your company is on a trajectory to grow and potentially offer a return on investment, either through dividends, acquisition, or an initial public offering (IPO). PROOF OF GROWTH Rapid growth demonstrates that you’re gaining momentum in the market. Investors are more likely to commit funds if they believe the company is on an upward trajectory.

A growing customer base, increase in headcount, and consistent revenue growth can create a competitive advantage. It indicates that you’re capturing market share and becoming a more dominant player in your industry. Finally, investors often seek an exit strategy, such as an acquisition or an IPO. A company with proof of significant growth is more attractive to potential acquirers or public market investors. THINGS TO DO TO GET ON INVESTORS’ RADAR

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If you feel your company is ready for VC or angel funding, there are a few things you can do to increase your visibility and make it as obvious as possible that you’re worth the investment. GET ACTIVE ON LINKEDIN As a VC associate, LinkedIn was a go-to resource to help me build profiles of companies we were considering funding. Make sure your company’s page and your company leader’s pages are updated and active. One metric I watched closely was a company’s number of employees. Increased headcount is a reliable growth metric.

Also, invite every viable VC in your space to connect individually on LinkedIn. Only then can you invite them to follow your company’s LinkedIn page, where they stay updated on what your company is up to. RESEARCH FUNDS BEFORE PITCHING Research every investor you’re interested in to make sure they write checks in your targeted amount range, in your sector, or at your particular funding stage. Build a network of viable candidates to more easily track all of your outreach efforts. I’ve created my own CRM on HubSpot to keep track of VCs that could be considered for funding.

FIRE UP THE PR MACHINE Even if you’re a small startup with a skeleton crew, it’s important to lay some basic PR groundwork. Write press releases when you hire new executives, add board members, win significant deals, bring a product to market, etc. Share that news with media that you know covers your industry and on LinkedIn. Improve your visibility on Google through SEO and paid search. Build a campaign that treats investors as another customer persona—you’re just trying to win capital instead of contracts. BE CONFIDENT AND AUTHENTIC

Finally, when you book those pitch meetings, go into them without any concern about whether or not they like you. Be authentic and don’t be afraid of being rejected. Investors aren’t interested in an infomercial. They want to see that you’ve had your head down building a business (for example, you can hit them with your best unit economics, such as revenue, growth, gross margin, etc., on slide 2 of a 10-page pitch deck). They’re looking for a partnership with you, your product, and your potential. The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

Toni Ann Careccio is chief customer officer & board member at PortPro Technologies, Inc. She leads client experience and onboarding.