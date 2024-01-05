Tesla recall: More than 1.6 million EVs exported to China may have automatic steering issues

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering and door latch controls.
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday. It said Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrades to fix the problems, so in most cases, car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centers.
The recall due to problems with the automatic steering assist function applies to 1.6 million imported Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Ys.
When the automatic steering function is engaged, drivers might misuse the combined driving function, increasing a risk of accidents, the notice said.
The recall to fix the door unlock logic control for imported Model S and Model X EVs affects 7,538 vehicles made between October 26, 2022 and November 16, 2023. It is needed to prevent door latches from coming open during a collision.
The recalls follow a recall in the U.S. last month of more than two million Tesla EVs to improve its system for monitoring drivers.
The recall followed a two-year investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found the system was defective. into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. Some were deadly.