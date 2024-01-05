Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions five-plus decades ago

China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan, and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap.

Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.

It’s part of a NASA-supported effort to kick-start commercial moon deliveries, as the space agency focuses on getting astronauts back there.

“They’re scouts going to the moon ahead of us,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.