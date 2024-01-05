BY Daria Gonzalez4 minute read

While there’s no doubt that the hiring market has changed from the explosive post-pandemic rate of 2022, 2023 has still been a dynamic year when it comes to hiring power. For tech companies, the rise of remote working has opened up the hiring pool, offering a much broader choice of talent—but also making it harder to compete against companies around the world, rather than just your local area. For both new companies looking to commence their first serious hiring round or startups experiencing rapid growth that need to hire quickly, employer branding can go a long way toward finding and retaining exceptional talent. LET YOUR EMPLOYER BRAND SPEAK FOR ITSELF

While many companies will devote time to branding for customers, not every business will consider branding as an employer. Not only is it useful in attracting the right people to your business, but identifying brand strategy at the core of your activities also helps find the right position and differentiation against your competitors. This is especially useful for a new company in an established market, allowing businesses to carve out their own space in the hiring market. For both those actively looking and those open to work, having a general awareness of a business as both a professional and welcoming space that’s in line with their values could make your company their first port of call when it comes to applications. A polished employer identity offers a sense of trust that will both attract talent and, once hired, carry through into a strong brand shared between everyone in the company. With more and more employees rating values highly when it comes to choosing an employer, embedding your company’s core values from the very first point of contact with new hires creates a unified, organized experience that can be hard to achieve otherwise.

For companies looking to scale up rapidly, employer branding cuts out some of the legwork when it comes to checking candidates for culture fit and value alignment. Building a unified brand system can also help to produce lots of collateral for hiring and onboarding, killing two birds with one brand-appropriate stone. In a remote workplace, it’s even more important than ever to make sure your story is unified. Prospective candidates can’t get a feel for the business while heading to the office for an interview. Instead, visual and verbal cues like branded Zoom covers, snappy copy on LinkedIn, and well-written, unified job descriptions will do the majority of the legwork to show people that yours is a real, authentic, successful company. WHAT GOES INTO A STRONG EMPLOYER BRAND

For companies both young and old, employer branding can sometimes be a missing but vital part of the puzzle. As you get started, it’s important to be absolutely clear on what the core values and characteristics of your company are. Things to consider: What values and attributes define your company as an employer?

What makes you different from other employers?

What unified values do you want all of your employees to share? The answers to these questions will inform a unique employer profile, reflecting your company’s mission and culture.

The best starting point for a thoughtful employer brand is a broader brand strategy exercise, which can be conducted by an internal team or an external agency. No matter what you decide, the goal of this exercise is to collect all the insights and refine your thoughts in a single brand strategy document. You can refer back to this to make sure all the first points of contact with new hires and employee-focused events within the business have a unified voice. This encapsulates everything from how the job description is written to how the onboarding deck is presented to how regular team-building activities are planned.

ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS It’s not enough to simply write down the company mission and values, however. To create an authentic employer brand, it needs to translate into actions as well—and that means competitive benefits. Employees’ expectations for benefits go far beyond a competitive salary. The pandemic has made many people adjust their priorities in the world of work, expanding to encompass a strong work-life balance, wellness support from employers, and flexible schedules.

There’s no ‘one size fits all’ for how this will look for your brand. It’s time to go back to your one-pager to see what benefits would be most appropriate and appealing for people who align with your values. FINETUNE YOUR ONBOARDING PROCESS The first impression goes a long way and your first real chance to make a strong impression on a new employee is during the onboarding process. Laying the groundwork for a formal process ahead of a rapid hiring spree ensures that every new hire at every level gets the same initial experience.

Some important elements to consider include: A welcome package with any necessary equipment, logins, and even company swag (such as T-shirts, stickers, or hoodies)

An introduction to the company’s culture, values, and mission, including employee benefits

An introduction to the employee’s team members and colleagues, with a clear explanation of everyone’s role

Clear expectations for the role and what will help them succeed

Signposting to training and resources that they might need While it’s important not to overwhelm newcomers in the first few days, having some time between team members on face-to-face video is vital for a warm welcome. Remote work can get lonely, so make sure that team members know to reach out and block time for informal chatting in the new hire’s first week. All in all, employer branding is a reflection of the core of any company. It’s not just surface-level messaging, but a holistic portrayal of a business’s values, actions, and culture. Don’t let the creation of a unified story for your business sit at the wayside any longer.