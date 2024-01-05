TGI Fridays closing: Map and full list of doomed locations that have abruptly shuttered

In a jarring start to the new year, TGI Fridays announced that it has closed 36 underperforming stores across 12 states. The abrupt closures come as the restaurant chain looks to streamline its operations and “revitalize the Fridays brand,” according to CEO Weldon Spangler.

A rep for TGI Fridays shared with Fast Company the full list of stores, which spans 12 states. We’ve also included them in the map below. The three dozen shuttered locations are:

Corpus Christi: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411

Houston Almeda: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034

North Arlington: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011

The Woodlands: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380

Virginia

Fredericksburg: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401

Manassas: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109

Springfield: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192

In addition to the closed locations, TGI Fridays also announced it would sell eight of its previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to Ray Blanchette, the company’s former CEO.

As for the store closures, TGI Fridays says that it is offering “more than 1,000 transfer opportunities” to employees at the impacted locations. The company says this represents over 80% of the workforce affected by the closures.