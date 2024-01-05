TGI Fridays closing: Map and full list of doomed locations that have abruptly shuttered

In a jarring start to the new year, TGI Fridays announced that it has closed 36 underperforming stores across 12 states. The abrupt closures come as the restaurant chain looks to streamline its operations and “revitalize the Fridays brand,” according to CEO Weldon Spangler.
A rep for TGI Fridays shared with Fast Company the full list of stores, which spans 12 states. We’ve also included them in the map below. The three dozen shuttered locations are:
California
- Fresno: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720
Colorado
- Denver: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238
- Longmont: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501
Connecticut
- Newington: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111
Florida
- Ormond Beach: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176
- Royal Palm: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411
Massachusetts
- Berlin/Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752
- Danvers: 49 Newbury St., 01923
- Dedham: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026
- Mansfield: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048
- North Attleboro: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760
- Seekonk: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771
Maryland
- Bowie: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716
- Columbia: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045
New Hampshire
- Amherst: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031
New Jersey
- Eatontown: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724
- Hackensack: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601
- Iselin/Woodbridge: 401 Gill Ln., 08830
- Marlton: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053
- Princeton: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540
- Springfield: 40 US-22, 07081
- Wayne Town Center: 71 Route 23 South, 07470
New York
- Albany: 1475 Western Ave, 12203
- Bay Shore: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706
- Hauppauge: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749
- Massapequa: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762
- Woodbury Township: 5 Centre Dr., 10917
Pennsylvania
- Willow Grove: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090
Texas
- Corpus Christi: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411
- Houston Almeda: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034
- North Arlington: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011
- The Woodlands: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380
Virginia
- Fredericksburg: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401
- Manassas: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109
- Springfield: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150
- Woodbridge/Potomac Mills: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192
In addition to the closed locations, TGI Fridays also announced it would sell eight of its previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to Ray Blanchette, the company’s former CEO.
As for the store closures, TGI Fridays says that it is offering “more than 1,000 transfer opportunities” to employees at the impacted locations. The company says this represents over 80% of the workforce affected by the closures.
Before the closures, TGI Fridays had 650 restaurants across the globe, with 237 of those located in America.