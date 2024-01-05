BNPL shopping explodes as mobile holiday sales overtake desktop for the first time

Online sales had a record holiday shopping season, according to the latest data from Adobe Analytics. Consumers spent $222.1 billion online, helped by shopping via smartphones and a surge in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL).

For the first time, mobile usage surpassed desktop usage when it came to e-commerce sales during the holiday shopping period, which Adobe Analytics defines as running from November 1 to December 31. Of the $222.1 billion in online sales, 51.1% of those transactions were made via smartphones.

Mobile e-commerce transactions took an even bigger slice of the pie on December 25, where they accounted for 63% of all online sales. Adobe Analytics says the driver behind this Christmas Day smartphone bump was led by people redeeming gift cards that they’d received as presents and taking advantage of final holiday shopping deals.

BNPL also had a banner 2023 holiday season: $16.6 billion worth of online transactions were made via the short-term financing option. That’s an increase of $2.1 billion, or 14%, over the 2022 holiday shopping period. As for the payment method’s best day, it was Cyber Monday 2023, which saw a record $940 million in BNPL transactions—up a staggering 42.5% from the year earlier.