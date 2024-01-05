Today’s top business headlines: Citi in China, Peloton gets social, Amer Sports IPO

Citi goes to China? Citigroup is launching an investment banking unit in China, according to news reports. Sources have told the Financial Times that the unit is expected to open by the end of the year. Citi declined to comment when reached by Fast Company. The financial giant has separately been executing on a major overhaul here in the United States, including layoffs late last year. Full story .

Peloton gets social: Shares of Peloton rose almost 14% on Thursday and were up another 4% in premarket trading on Friday on news that it is teaming up with TikTok. The long-suffering connected fitness company will offer short fitness-themed videos and will collaborate with TikTok creators on content. Full story.

Amer Sports IPO: Sports equipment company Amer Sports, maker of Wilson tennis rackets, is planing to go public, reportedly targeting a valuation as high as $10 billion. Amer Sports filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday and expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AS. Full story.