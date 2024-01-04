The maker of Wilson tennis rackets has filed for an IPO. Here are 5 things to know

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

The IPO pipeline for 2024 is starting to get a bit crowded.

Amer Sports, the company behind Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon ski boots, has filed for a public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, AS. The company did not list a timeline for the filing or offer details about the amount it was seeking. A report on Bloomberg, however, quoted unnamed sources as saying the company was targeting an IPO that was more than a $1 billion and the listing could value the firm as high as $10 billion. The news comes as several other companies have either filed or are expected to move forward with IPOs this year. Shein and Panera Bread have registered their F1s with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and could be trading within the next few months. Reddit is also widely expected to launch its IPO this year.

That follows an IPO drought on Wall Street. As of mid-December last year, there had been 149 IPOs in U.S. markets. That was about 15% less than for the same time in 2022. Tennis rackets and basketballs aren’t your usual IPO fodder, though. Then again, Amer Sports isn’t your typical sporting goods company. Here are a few things that make it stand out. It has strong China ties Amer was founded in Finland, but is owned by a consortium led by China’s biggest athletic apparel company, Anta Sports Products (which makes Louisville Slugger baseball bats and Atomic winter equipment). In 2019, the group, which also included Tencent Holdings, bought Amer for $5.2 billion.

Amer has also seen substantial growth in China recently, with nearly 20% of its revenue in the first nine months of last year coming from the region. The company says it sees a “significant runway for growth in the region as we continue to roll out retail locations.” It has some power-broker backers The listing is being backed by a who’s who of investment banks. Amer, in its press release announcing the registration statement, noted Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering, with Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, BNP Paribas, CICC, CLSA, Evercore ISI, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, and HSBC also involved. It had a very strong 2023 Amer Sports reported revenue of $3.05 billion in the nine months ending September 30. That’s substantially higher than the $2.35 billion it made a year earlier, and it continued a growth path that started with the 2019 takeover. The company reported a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2020 to 2022—and said gross margins have expanded from 47% to 49.7% over the same time period.