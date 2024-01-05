Where lawmakers think space policy is headed in 2024

Welcome to 2024, the year in which a bitterly divided Congress will try to legislate as lawmakers also take time away to campaign ahead of the election.
There’s a lot the space committees are expected to tackle in the new year. Here are some of the top priorities.
From the top
Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK), who chairs the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, shared his to-do list with Polaris, starting with next steps for the Commercial Space Act of 2023 that he introduced in November with Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX).
“We’ve had tremendous stakeholder support for that legislation, and I’m eager to move it forward in 2024,” Lucas said in an email.
Other priorities for the chairman include considering a NASA reauthorization bill (“It’s time we passed legislation to give the agency updated direction,” Lucas said) and keeping the Artemis program on track.
“Space is a competitive arena, and America can’t afford to fall behind to adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. “The need for American leadership will underlie all of our legislative efforts in the new year.”
Other side of the aisle
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), the top Dem on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, noted that Democrats, being in the minority, don’t have a ton of control over the panel’s agenda.