Where lawmakers think space policy is headed in 2024

Welcome to 2024, the year in which a bitterly divided Congress will try to legislate as lawmakers also take time away to campaign ahead of the election.

There’s a lot the space committees are expected to tackle in the new year. Here are some of the top priorities.

From the top

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK), who chairs the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, shared his to-do list with Polaris, starting with next steps for the Commercial Space Act of 2023 that he introduced in November with Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX).

“We’ve had tremendous stakeholder support for that legislation, and I’m eager to move it forward in 2024,” Lucas said in an email.