Ford recall: more than 112,000 F-150 pickup trucks are in danger of rolling away

It’s not a great start to the year for Ford Motor Company—or the owners of Ford F-150 trucks. That’s because the American auto giant is recalling 112,965 F-150 pickup trucks due to fears that the vehicles may roll away.

At issue is the power train axle hub in affected models, according to a letter sent from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to Ford Motor Company on January 2. Due to a defect with the rear axle hub bolt, it may break, which can cause damage to the axle hub splines. If the axle hub splines are damaged, impacted F-150’s can roll away even when parked if the parking brake is not applied. Damage can also cause a loss of drive power.

According to the NHTSA, either of these events can increase the risk of a crash. It says the following trucks are included in the recall:

Make: Ford

Ford Model: F-150

F-150 Model years: 2021 to 2023

Affected models are “equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design,” according to the road traffic safety agency.