Ford recall: more than 112,000 F-150 pickup trucks are in danger of rolling away

It’s not a great start to the year for Ford Motor Company—or the owners of Ford F-150 trucks. That’s because the American auto giant is recalling 112,965 F-150 pickup trucks due to fears that the vehicles may roll away.
At issue is the power train axle hub in affected models, according to a letter sent from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to Ford Motor Company on January 2. Due to a defect with the rear axle hub bolt, it may break, which can cause damage to the axle hub splines. If the axle hub splines are damaged, impacted F-150’s can roll away even when parked if the parking brake is not applied. Damage can also cause a loss of drive power.
According to the NHTSA, either of these events can increase the risk of a crash. It says the following trucks are included in the recall:
- Make: Ford
- Model: F-150
- Model years: 2021 to 2023
Affected models are “equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design,” according to the road traffic safety agency.
Ford is currently working on remedies to fix the issue. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by letter, which should be mailed by January 29. The letters will inform owners that they should take their F-150 to a dealer for interim repair if they experience symptoms related to a rear axle bolt breakage. Symptoms include “a clicking or rattling noise.”
In the meantime, owners of affected models can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 with questions or concerns.