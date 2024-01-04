Verizon Wireless may owe you money from a lawsuit settlement. Here’s what to know

Verizon Wireless has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company unfairly charged some of its customers an administrative fee, which was also not adequately disclosed. Here’s what you need to know about the settlement and who is eligible to file a claim for compensation.
- What’s happened? On November 8, 2023, Verizon agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the communications giant unfairly charged its post-paid individual consumer wireless service account customers an administrative charge and/or administrative and telco recovery charge, according to the settlement website. The plaintiffs alleged that Verizon misled customers about the price of its post-paid plans because these charges were not adequately disclosed in advertisements or other representations of the plan.
- How much is the settlement for? Verizon has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the lawsuit, but in doing so the company has admitted no wrongdoing, which is standard for class-action settlements. Verizon has also agreed to amend its Customer Agreement to better disclose the administrative charges it levies on customers.
- How much money will Verizon pay me? If you are included in the settlement class, Verizon will pay you up to $100. But the final amount you receive depends on many factors, including how many claims were submitted and how long you were a Verizon customer.
- Which customers are included in the settlement class? People who were Verizon customers in the United States and who received postpaid wireless or data services from the company for which they were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge from January 1, 2016, to November 8, 2023 are included in the settlement class.
- How do I know if I am included? Verizon is sending out emails and letters to affected customers. If you receive this notice, you are included in the customer class.
- Do I have to do anything to receive part of the settlement? Yes. If you’ve been notified you are eligible for part of the settlement, you still must file a claim by April 15, 2024, to receive payment. You can file a claim on the official settlement website here.
- Who can I contact with questions about this settlement? You can call 1-844-689-0186 or email the Settlement Administrator at info@VerizonAdministrativeChargeSettlement.com. Full details of the settlement can be found on the settlement website here.
