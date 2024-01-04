Why experts are concerned about Meta’s new Link History feature

A new year means a slew of new features from tech companies—and one of the earliest out of the block in 2024 has come from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

Link History provides a repository of links clicked by users from within the Facebook mobile app and accessed within its custom-built browser. The feature has already been tested in some markets, and will within a matter of months be standard for all users of the iOS and Android Facebook apps. Every link a user clicks will be tracked by the company and accessible to users—and potentially advertisers—unless they opt out.

The tool is being presented by Meta as a boon for users, ensuring that they never face the frustration of wondering where they last saw something important online. Users can look back at the Link History feature to see which websites they’ve visited in the past 30 days.

But the fact that data is being collected by Meta, and used to better target ads, has given some people pause—not least because the tracking service doesn’t just visit the first web page you visit, but any subsequent ones visited in that browsing session through Facebook.