The humble broom just got an $85 upgrade

In 2024, there is no room for ugliness at home. Consider: the sexy toilet , the sexy dumbbells , the sexy air fryer , and now, the sexy broom.

Dotti’s new broom and dustpan launched in December and its mission is simple: to provide durability and performance without compromising esthetics. For the not-so-sexy sum of $85, you can own a sleek sage-green broom that will make you feel like an Instagram influencer with a minimalist home worthy of its own reel. It only took 35 iterations to get the design right.

[Photo: Dotti]

The majority of brooms and dustpans on the market are flawed and frustrating to use. Pet hair gets caught in the bristles, and unless your dustpan comes with one of those combs, you have to remove it with your own hands. Dustpans are ugly, plasticky, and unwieldy if you have to bend a dozen times to get the job done. And no matter what you do, a pesky line of dust always remains on the floor.

[Photo: Dotti]

Dotti’s broom comes with silicone bristles and a demountable head, so you can wash it under warm soapy water. Like most brooms, it has a telescopic pole, but unlike most brooms, the wider tube is at the bottom (not at the top), so the weight is closer to the floor for more comfort. Meanwhile, the dustpan sports an ingenious footplate that lets you glide it around the floor with your foot and sweep debris right into its cavity without having to bend down.