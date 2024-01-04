Microsoft’s new Copilot keyboard makes its AI even easier to access

The company announced on Thursday that it’s adding a Copilot key to the Windows keyboard, designed to launch the Copilot for Windows AI system when pressed. The Copilot tool can help users answer general questions in the style of other AI chatbots, summarize content from the web, and help with Windows-specific tasks, like changing operating system settings.

The new key is Microsoft’s first addition to the PC keyboard since the Windows key, which was launched nearly 30 years ago. It signals Microsoft’s continued commitment to AI augmentation of its products, following the recent launches of AI Copilots to assist with everything from drafting Microsoft Office documents and searching the web with Bing to crafting computer code and maintaining complex industrial machinery.

“In this new year, we will be ushering in a significant shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly woven into Windows from the system, to the silicon, to the hardware,” wrote Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, in a blog post announcing the new key. “This will not only simplify people’s computing experience but also amplify it, making 2024 the year of the AI PC.”