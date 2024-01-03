Google was pummeled by antitrust lawsuits in December. 2024 could be even worse

And the week prior to that, the jury in a monthlong antitrust case brought by Fortnite maker, Epic Games, ruled unanimously against Google, after only three hours of deliberations. No monetary damages were awarded, but the wholesale drubbing (Epic won all 11 of its antitrust claims) is expected to put more of Google’s money into app developers’ pockets—billions, according to some estimates .

Ten days before that, Google announced it would pay $700 million to settle a lawsuit in which all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands argued that Google’s app store was an illegal monopoly that overcharged consumers.

And believe it or not, the very day before the Epic ruling, Google got hit with an entirely different class-action lawsuit alleging similar antitrust violations, but accusing Google’s AI, including its chatbot Bard, of worsening the problem.

Observers slapped this slew of filings, settlements, and rulings with dramatic adjectives like “stunning” (the Epic case) and “unprecedented” (Google’s settlement in the privacy case). The string of losses by what was once the planet’s most powerful tech company, according to global data firm Kantar, might ordinarily suggest that the company should seek new legal counsel—or at least, copies of Antitrust Law for Dummies for every employee in Mountain View.



But what is behind this streak, and where did it come from so suddenly?

The lawsuits—the ones brought by the government, anyway—mark climaxes of a regulatory backlash years in the making, assisted by both Republicans and Democrats who believe Big Tech has too much sway over almost every facet of our daily lives. The final sum Google must surrender in fines and damages won’t be known until the court decides this year. And antitrust experts worry that Google may find ways to stall coming into regulatory compliance, on top of appealing those cases.