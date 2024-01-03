Too many new moms would rather leave the workforce than return to their jobs

While many companies have been—publicly, at least—advertising their mom-friendly atmospheres, a new report shows that when it comes to actual postpartum treatment, workplaces aren’t doing enough.

In a survey conducted over the summer by Moms First, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing women’s economic freedom, and the consulting firm APCO Worldwide, 1,000 moms reported varying negative feelings in regard to returning to their jobs after giving birth. For starters, one in three moms said that they have considered, or are considering, leaving the workforce entirely. The survey further shows that companies should not view female-promoting workplaces as merely a positive, but as an “economic imperative.”

Women reported that they started experiencing workplace concerns immediately after learning that they were expecting. This was not only in regard to the amount of time they’d be permitted for parental leave, but also showcased concerns about childcare thereafter, and about their own feelings in returning to work—especially while their children are still young.

“It’s not surprising that the overwhelming majority of moms dread returning to work after caregiving—what is surprising is that employers are still not doing enough to step up and fix it,” said Reshma Saujani, the founder and CEO of Moms First, in a press release. “Investing in moms is an economic imperative. Employers have the opportunity to change this, and when they do, they will be rewarded with loyalty from top talent: moms.”