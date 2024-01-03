Starbucks reusable cups: No, you can’t bring a gigantic mug, and other caveats

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

Starbucks is expanding its efforts to tamp down on the massive amount of waste it produces each day. While the coffee giant has already been allowing customers to bring their own mugs for in-store orders, now you’ll be able to do the same for drive-through and mobile orders too. Given that about 70% of Starbucks’ sales are now made this way, that expansion might have a wee bit more impact on the planet than, say, your kitchen compost bin (good on you for repurposing those orange peels and eggshells, though!).

Starbucks explained in a press release that the changes are “part of a larger cultural movement the company is leading to shift toward reusables and away from single-use plastics, making it convenient for customers to use their own personal cup for every visit.” In 2022, Starbucks announced that it wanted every customer to be able to bring their own mug, or borrow a reusable one from the store, by 2025. Before this announcement came, the chain had been testing out borrow-a-cup programs in some stores—charging folks a dollar deposit to “borrow” cups and return them to a bin. Now, when you bring your own cup, you’ll receive a 10-cent discount and 25 stars if you’re a member of the chain’s rewards program. Some customers might be nervous about what choosing the reusable cup option means for their daily routine, though. Questions like “will this slow down my morning commute time?” or “will I have to pay extra if I don’t have my own mug?” make sense. Starbucks is hoping to reduce its waste output by half in the next few years, so it’s likely we may soon have to start paying for a throwaway paper cup. (A change like that would certainly take some getting used to—remember the backlash to paying 5 cents for a paper or plastic bag?)

