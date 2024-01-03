Starbucks reusable cups: No, you can’t bring a gigantic mug, and other caveats

Starbucks is expanding its efforts to tamp down on the massive amount of waste it produces each day. While the coffee giant has already been allowing customers to bring their own mugs for in-store orders, now you’ll be able to do the same for drive-through and mobile orders too. Given that about 70% of Starbucks’ sales are now made this way, that expansion might have a wee bit more impact on the planet than, say, your kitchen compost bin (good on you for repurposing those orange peels and eggshells, though!).
Starbucks explained in a press release that the changes are “part of a larger cultural movement the company is leading to shift toward reusables and away from single-use plastics, making it convenient for customers to use their own personal cup for every visit.”
In 2022, Starbucks announced that it wanted every customer to be able to bring their own mug, or borrow a reusable one from the store, by 2025. Before this announcement came, the chain had been testing out borrow-a-cup programs in some stores—charging folks a dollar deposit to “borrow” cups and return them to a bin. Now, when you bring your own cup, you’ll receive a 10-cent discount and 25 stars if you’re a member of the chain’s rewards program.
Some customers might be nervous about what choosing the reusable cup option means for their daily routine, though. Questions like “will this slow down my morning commute time?” or “will I have to pay extra if I don’t have my own mug?” make sense. Starbucks is hoping to reduce its waste output by half in the next few years, so it’s likely we may soon have to start paying for a throwaway paper cup. (A change like that would certainly take some getting used to—remember the backlash to paying 5 cents for a paper or plastic bag?)
But for now, the biggest concern for customers seeking a more sustainable cup of peppermint mocha might be a bit of an extra wait each morning. People hit up Starbucks drive-throughs to save time on making coffee at home, but having to bring your own mug could mean your order doesn’t get started quite as quickly. Starbucks says that customers will have to let the barista know when ordering that they have their own cup, and the barista will then collect it at the pickup window “using a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety.” The same is true for mobile orders: While usually, mobile orders are ready when you arrive and you can grab them and go, they no longer will be. You’ll have to hand your mug to a barista once you arrive.
Also, if you want to drink from a clean mug, you should bring it in that way—Starbucks won’t scrub it for you. And if you’re wondering if you can bring a mug fit for the Hulk, sure you can! But you won’t get an extra-large drink. The pour is going to be the same as the size you ordered (tall, grande, or venti), no matter how big your mug is.
In a society that demands convenience, change is hard. If you’re someone who is known to get cranky before your morning caffeine boost, you might struggle with a few extra minutes of waiting. But while we actually can wait, the planet cannot—so, remembering to bring your own mug in exchange for a massive reduction in waste and a huge upturn in sustainability seems worth it.