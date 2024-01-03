Today’s top business headlines: Moderna upgraded, Universal tops Disney, young doctors on strike

Moderna upgraded : Shares of Moderna soared to their highest level in more than three months on Tuesday after an Oppenheimer analyst upgraded the stock, noting that the COVID vaccine maker had additional promising products in its pipeline. The stock was up 13.12% when markets closed on Tuesday and an additional 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday. Full story .

Universal tops Disney: Universal Studios was the highest-ranking movie studio in 2023 on the strong box-office performance of films like Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It marks the first time since 2015 that the Walt Disney Company did not claim the top spot. Some Disney tentpoles, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Little Mermaid, underperformed, but the studio also released fewer movies. Full story.

Young doctors on strike: Thousands of junior-level doctors at the U.K.’s National Health Service walked off the job on Wednesday morning. The planned six-day action is expected to be the longest in the state-funded health system’s history. The doctors are trying to secure a 35% pay raise. Full story.