Strained housing affordability isn’t just hitting buyers—it’s also pinching sellers

While homes are still being bought and sold every single day in the U.S. housing market, U.S. existing home sales were suppressed throughout 2023. One reason for this is that spiked mortgage rates—rising from a 3% range in 2021 to briefly exceeding 8% in the fall—have created a “lock-in effect” that has reduced churn in the market. There are far fewer new listings coming online, as many would-be sellers opt to remain on the sidelines and maintain their lower mortgage rate and lower monthly mortgage payment. To show just how big of an impact the “lock-in effect” had on the 2023 housing market, ResiClub created a “listing deficit” calculation.

Here’s how it works: We compared every month since January 2020 to the same month in 2019. If a given month had fewer new listings than in the same month in 2019, it had a “deficit.” If a given month had more new listings than in the same month in 2019, it had a “surplus.” For instance, in November 2023 there were 316,990 new listings as compared to 368,876 new listings in November 2019. That means November 2023 had a deficit of 51,886 new listings.

Our analysis shows that every single month since January 2022 has had a new-listing deficit. That also happens to be when mortgage rates started to soar as financial markets priced in the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle. Will this let up soon? In November 2023, there was a new-listing deficit of 51,886 homes, slightly down from the 73,968 deficit in November 2022. This suggests that the peak lock-in effect might be behind us.