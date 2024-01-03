National single-family home prices rise for the ninth straight month

Despite passing through a historic mortgage rate shock in which housing affordability deteriorated to levels unseen since the 1980s, existing home prices have proved fairly resilient.

Last week we learned that the October reading of the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index saw U.S. single-family home prices rise 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. That increase, which is about on par with normal fall seasonality, puts U.S. home prices up 6.3% year to date in 2023 and 4.8% year over year. National home prices are 1.5% above the previous year’s peak in June 2022, while also 45.4% above where they were in March 2020.

That said, the latest 4.8% year-over-year reading is about on par with the average year-over-year reading since 1990 (4.4%).