Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Despite passing through a historic mortgage rate shock, U.S. home prices proved fairly resilient in 2023.

National single-family home prices rise for the ninth straight month

[Images: Nora Carol Photography/Moment/Getty Images, rawpixel.com]

BY Lance Lambert1 minute read

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the daily free ResiClub newsletter

Despite passing through a historic mortgage rate shock in which housing affordability deteriorated to levels unseen since the 1980s, existing home prices have proved fairly resilient.

Last week we learned that the October reading of the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index saw U.S. single-family home prices rise 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. That increase, which is about on par with normal fall seasonality, puts U.S. home prices up 6.3% year to date in 2023 and 4.8% year over year. National home prices are 1.5% above the previous year’s peak in June 2022, while also 45.4% above where they were in March 2020.

That said, the latest 4.8% year-over-year reading is about on par with the average year-over-year reading since 1990 (4.4%).

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

“Home price gains in the CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index have increased by [about] 7% since the beginning of the year and are 1% higher than at the peak in 2022, recovering all losses recorded in the second half of 2022,” wrote Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic, in a statement. “In addition, given the stronger seasonal gains seen in early 2023, annual home price appreciation should accelerate this winter before slowing again next year. Still, most markets will continue to reach new home price highs over the course of 2024.”

While national home prices, as tracked by Case-Shiller, rose for the ninth straight month, there’s still some regional weakness out there.

Case-Shiller breaks out just 20 metro-area housing markets individually. The Zillow Home Value Index, on the other hand, which breaks out far more markets, shows that many housing markets in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana are still undergoing home price corrections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lance Lambert is the co-founder and editor of ResiClub, a media and research company dedicated to in-depth tracking, reporting, and analysis of regional housing markets. Lambert, the former real estate editor of Fortune Magazine, has solidified his reputation as the nation's foremost data journalist and beat reporter in the residential real estate space More

Explore Topics