National single-family home prices rise for the ninth straight month

Despite passing through a historic mortgage rate shock in which housing affordability deteriorated to levels unseen since the 1980s, existing home prices have proved fairly resilient.
Last week we learned that the October reading of the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index saw U.S. single-family home prices rise 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. That increase, which is about on par with normal fall seasonality, puts U.S. home prices up 6.3% year to date in 2023 and 4.8% year over year. National home prices are 1.5% above the previous year’s peak in June 2022, while also 45.4% above where they were in March 2020.
That said, the latest 4.8% year-over-year reading is about on par with the average year-over-year reading since 1990 (4.4%).
“Home price gains in the CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index have increased by [about] 7% since the beginning of the year and are 1% higher than at the peak in 2022, recovering all losses recorded in the second half of 2022,” wrote Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic, in a statement. “In addition, given the stronger seasonal gains seen in early 2023, annual home price appreciation should accelerate this winter before slowing again next year. Still, most markets will continue to reach new home price highs over the course of 2024.”
While national home prices, as tracked by Case-Shiller, rose for the ninth straight month, there’s still some regional weakness out there.
Case-Shiller breaks out just 20 metro-area housing markets individually. The Zillow Home Value Index, on the other hand, which breaks out far more markets, shows that many housing markets in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana are still undergoing home price corrections.