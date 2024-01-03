Here’s what to expect in 2024, according to the prediction markets

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Scientific polls certainly have their purpose, but sometimes the best way to get insight on how the future will unfold can be divined by taking a look at where people are betting their money.

Long shots have been known to come through—and things don’t always sync up with what the crowd thinks might happen—but experts have been looking at prediction markets (aka betting markets, decision markets, and several other pseudonyms) since the 1500s. So, given the caveat that this is anything but scientific and hardly certain, we thought it might be interesting to see where people are leaning about a number of big upcoming events. After all, 2024 is poised to be a year full of big decisions that have big impacts, from the presidential election to the Federal Reserve’s moves on interest rates. We looked through a wide variety of prediction markets, including Polymarket, PredictIt, Kalshi, Metaculus, and more. Here’s what they’re saying right now. (Note that, like any form of wagering, things are subject to change, often quickly.)

Who will win the 2024 presidential election? As you might expect, there are a large number of bets being made related to the 2024 presidential election, from when Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will drop out of the race to which party will win certain states. Polymarket, PredictIt, and Metculus all agree that the election will be a rematch of 2020, with Donald Trump facing Joe Biden. As for who will win? Biden edges out Trump in the Polymarket and Metaculus polls, but Trump is on top of one PredictIt survey (though another, smaller one, predicts a Democratic victory). An additional prediction market, run by Iowa’s Henry B Tippie College of Business, points to the Democrats holding on to the White House. What does the Federal Reserve have in store? Bets about the Federal Reserve’s efforts to keep inflation under control range from individual meetings to larger plans for the year.

Bettors on Polymarket are focused on the near term, looking at what will happen in the January meeting of the Open Markets Committee. Virtually no one is expecting a rate cut. The majority are expecting the Fed to continue to hold steady, though there’s a small contingent who think another quarter-point hike might occur. Over at Kalshi, members are betting on how many rate cuts the Fed will enact this year. The majority bet is for no cuts at all. But of those who expect cuts, the most popular answer is four, which would reduce rates by 1,000 basis points. Five is a popular option as well. How high will Bitcoin climb (or how far will it fall)? Perhaps due to Bitcoin’s volatility, no one’s willing to put an exact number on its prospects for the coming year. But a few bets on Polymarket show how people are viewing the cryptocurrency. It’s roughly 50-50 among supporters and doubters whether Bitcoin will hit $50,000 by the end of this month. However, less than a quarter of respondents expect it to hit an all-time high by the end of the first quarter.

What are the financial markets going to do in 2024? Kalshi users seem bullish on the markets for the year to come, with many betting on the S&P 500 finishing the year in the 5,200 to 5,400 range—an increase of up to 14%. And the thinking on the Nasdaq index is that it will close the year at 18,500 or above—a 25% (or higher) bump. (There’s no prediction for where the Dow might wind up.) How long will Linda Yaccarino last at Twitter/X? Users of the Kalshi prediction market are pretty confident the former NBC Universal executive will stay on board at the social media site through at least July. When asked if she’ll remain until year’s end, though, there’s some hesitation. More than 40% of bettors expect her to be gone before 2025. Who will be Time magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year? It seems kind of ridiculous to discuss the person of the year when the year is less than a week old, but bets are already being placed. None of the candidates, which include Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Jerome Powell, and 2023 winner Taylor Swift, are gaining a lot of support on Kalshi so far. AI is leading the pack, but only 11% of voters today actually believe it will be given the designation by year’s end.