How to declutter your projects, notes, and documents

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps.

If you spend lots of your time at a keyboard, there are at least 12 types of tools you need. This post covers tasks, projects, notes, and documents. I’m outlining simple and sophisticated options, so you can pick what suits you.

Tasks

Simple to-do apps let you easily add and check off tasks without complicated menus or confusing features. They’re easy to use, free, and require no setup or training.

Apple’s Reminders lets you add tasks with your voice, create as many lists as you need, sync tasks between devices, and organize to-dos by priority or project.

Google Tasks is useful for Android (or Apple) users and shows up conveniently in the sidebar for Google Docs, Gmail, and other Google apps. It works well with Google’s voice assistant.

Microsoft To Do is handy for those devoted to Windows and Outlook; it’s easy to add and organize tasks with Microsoft’s voice-assistant, Cortana.

Sophisticated task apps offer fancier features at a price. One feature I like: a custom email address, so you can forward tasks in from your inbox.