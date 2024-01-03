A new complaint claims Starbucks’ app traps customers in a cycle of spending

Dedicated Starbucks customers know that the use of the company’s mobile app and digital payment cards to pay for coffee and other goodies comes with restrictions.

You can only add money to the card in $10 increments and must choose a tip from predetermined choices. That means no loading an exact amount for a single purchase or giving an odd tip amount to get your balance down to zero.

And you can’t split a payment between two cards if one doesn’t have enough money on it to cover your purchase, unless you complete the transaction in person.

Critics say those practices are “unfair and deceptive” and called on Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson to investigate whether the practices violate the state’s consumer protection laws.