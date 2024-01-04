The 5 New Year’s resolutions every CEO should make

It has become standard practice to set New Year’s resolutions in our personal lives, but what about professionally? As we welcome in the new year, it’s the perfect time for CEOs to reflect and make changes that will inspire our organizations, create a positive culture, and set us up for financial success and growth. Here are a few things to think about as the new year approaches.

Embrace change and innovation. Whether it’s AI or ChatGPT, most businesses are impacted by new technology. Resolve to stay fresh and be knowledgeable about future innovations. Whether it is attending a conference such as CES or meeting with representatives from tech companies to learn more, staying open and adaptable is key.



Whether it’s AI or ChatGPT, most businesses are impacted by new technology. Resolve to stay fresh and be knowledgeable about future innovations. Whether it is attending a conference such as CES or meeting with representatives from tech companies to learn more, staying open and adaptable is key. Foster a culture of continuous learning: Invest in training programs and create an environment where improvement is valued. Starting with the individual helps personal development but also grows the collective skill set of your organization. Be creative. Bring in experts for seminars or offer a stipend to people who want to take a class to further their knowledge. You should also participate wherever possible and appropriate.



Invest in training programs and create an environment where improvement is valued. Starting with the individual helps personal development but also grows the collective skill set of your organization. Be creative. Bring in experts for seminars or offer a stipend to people who want to take a class to further their knowledge. You should also participate wherever possible and appropriate. Enhance employee well-being. Employees are your greatest asset and their health and happiness are paramount. Develop flexible working hours and provide mental health support. Make the work environment healthy by setting up yoga classes and nutritious food in shared workspaces.

Encourage employee (and your own) engagement: A happy team is a productive team. This year, focus on initiatives that foster strong working relationships by implementing team-building activities. Engagement goes beyond mere job satisfaction; it’s about creating a sense of belonging and purpose. If you are a company leader, stay engaged with the team by making it a priority to interact with employees, for example, by setting up a monthly CEO lunch where the team can ask questions and make suggestions.



A happy team is a productive team. This year, focus on initiatives that foster strong working relationships by implementing team-building activities. Engagement goes beyond mere job satisfaction; it’s about creating a sense of belonging and purpose. If you are a company leader, stay engaged with the team by making it a priority to interact with employees, for example, by setting up a monthly CEO lunch where the team can ask questions and make suggestions. Build stronger customer relationships: Most companies have client service teams who are on the front lines to work closely with customers. But do not take a back seat. Offer counsel and attention to your roster. Prioritize building deeper, more meaningful relationships. This could involve personalizing customer experiences or asking for constructive feedback.

Nothing is wrong with planning on January 1st to exercise more, start a diet, or reduce stress. But consider that if you are a leader, you are also responsible for the health of your organization. Take a few moments during this first week of the year to think about the changes you want to make in the office. Whether that evolution focuses on client service, office culture, health/wellness, learning/development, innovation, engagement, or another area that you prioritize, your team will be appreciative if you make the effort. Cheers to the new year!

Alex Dahan is founder and CEO of Open Influence.