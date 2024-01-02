Tax credits for EVs just got more complicated. But these models are still eligible for up to $7,500

BY Kristin Toussaint3 minute read

If you plan to buy an electric vehicle in 2024 and hope to get a tax credit on that purchase, your options just got more limited. New rules from the Biden administration went into effect on January 1, narrowing the list to just 13 models of EVs eligible for as much as $7,500 in tax credits.

The new rules are part of the administration’s efforts to incentivize domestic EV production, and stem from 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act. That landmark climate bill included restrictions that bar a vehicle from qualifying for the full credits if it contains battery components made by a “foreign entity of concern,” including China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The restriction applies to all production inside China, for example, as well as any company “owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of” the Chinese government. That includes if 25% of its board seats or equity interest are held by a government authority—even if it’s outside of China. “In general,” reads an IRS and Treasury Department document, “an entity incorporated in, headquartered in, or performing the relevant activities in a covered nation would be classified as a [foreign entity of concern].” That document adds that “licensing agreements or other contractual agreements” may count as “control.” The battery component restriction went into effect on January 1, 2024. There are also coming restrictions on EVs that use critical minerals—including copper, lithium, nickel, and cobalt—which are extracted, processed, or recycled by foreign entities of concern. Those will go into effect in 2025.

China currently dominates the EV battery industry; according to the International Energy Agency, China produces two-thirds of the world’s EV batteries, while North America is responsible for just 11%. China makes the majority of battery parts like cathodes and anodes, and even controls most of the mineral production (the country owns most of the cobalt mines in Congo, for example). That means fewer EVs are now eligible for the full tax credit, but Treasury Department spokeswoman Ashley Schapitl told Bloomberg that automakers are “adjusting their supply chains” in order to ensure customers can claim those credits. More models could become eligible as automakers continue to submit their data to the Treasury Department. The available $7,500 credit is actually two tax credits, each for $3,750. One sets standards on the critical minerals in a battery; in 2024, 50% of those critical minerals must be extracted, processed, or recycled domestically or in a country the U.S. has a free trade agreement with. The other sets standards for battery components; in 2024, 60% of them must be manufactured or assembled in North America. (The foreign entity of concern restriction applies to the remaining percentages.) Along with those restrictions, there are other qualifications for the tax credits, including income caps for buyers, sticker price caps for vehicles, and that the vehicles must be assembled in North America.

The list of vehicles—fully electric and hybrid—that are eligible for at least a partial tax credit, according to fueleconomy.gov, include: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

Ford F-150 Lightning (Standard Battery Range and Extended Battery Range)

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe

Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Rivian R1S (Dual Large and Quad Large)

Rivian R1T (Duel Large, Dual Max, and Quad Large)

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla Model X Long Range

Tesla Model Y (All-Wheel Drive, Performance, and Rear-Wheel Drive) Prospective EV buyers can also check if a vehicle is eligible for credits, and for how much, by entering the VIN at fueleconomy.gov.